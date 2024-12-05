Jay Shah's successor at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will take a little more time to be appointed, following reports that administrators are reluctant to use a year out of their total six-year term in the BCCI before entering the mandatory three-year cooling-off period. The son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jay was elected unopposed as the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman in August while still serving as BCCI secretary.

Jay Shah became the BCCI secretary in 2019 at the age of 31, thus making him the youngest to hold the position.

With 36-year-old Jay Shah officially assuming his office at the ICC on December 1, the BCCI has a void that needs to be filled. However, it has been reportedly learnt that the Indian board will also wait for the Maharashtra government to form its cabinet.

Also Read | Jay Shah begins tenure as new ICC chairman officially

According to a TOI report, the BCCI isn't finding anyone to fill the secretary's post for a year. With BCCI's election coming up next year, candidates are reluctant if they would continue for a subsequent term post-election. There is a possibility that the BCCI could appoint someone for an interim post.

Frontrunners to succeed Jay Shah at BCCI While several names have been floating around, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley is reportedly in contention to take up the job, and Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) secretary Anil Patel's name also recently cropped up.

However, it has been learnt that the state associations have not been informed about Shah's resignation from BCCI. Several state associations have also written to the BCCI about how the board is operating after Shah's departure. Meanwhile, Shah will hold his first meeting as the ICC chairman on Thursday.