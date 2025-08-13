Jayden's record-breaking spell ‘Seales’ West Indies ODI series win against Pakistan after 34 years; here's what happened

If Shai Hope lifted West Indies with his 18th ODI ton, Jayden Seales did the star turn with the ball as West Indies scripted their first bilateral ODI series win over Pakistan after 34 years. Chasing 295 runs to win the third ODI and the series, Pakistan surrendered in front of Seales' 6/18 to be skittles out for paltry 92 in 29.2 overs on Tuesday.

West Indies have earlier lost the first game before winning the rain-curtailed second game. The last time West Indies won an ODI series against Pakistan was in 1991. This series win will also help West Indies in their quest to earn a place in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI highlights With a huge total on the board to chase, Pakistan collapsed to Jayden Seales' early strikes with the scoreboard reading 23/4 in the ninth over, including three ducks - Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique and captain Mohammad Rizwan. The right-arm pacer grabbed his fourth by trapping Babar Azam (9) lbw.

Hasan Nawaz (13), who made a statement with a fifty on ODI debut afew days back, was stumped against the bowling of Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase bowled Hussain Talat (1), leaving Pakistan on 62/6 in the 21st over. Salman Agha did try to resist with a 49-ball 30, but the damage has been done by then. The match and series ended with another golden duck when Abrar Ahmed was run out by Chase.

Earlier, an unbeaten 110-run stand for the seventh wicket between Hope (120 not out) and Justin Greaves (43 not out) helped West Indies reach 294/6 in 50 overs. The duo joined hands at 41.5 overs with the scoreboard reading 184/6 and plundered 110 runs in just 8.1 overs.