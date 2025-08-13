Jayden's record-breaking spell ‘Seales’ West Indies ODI series win against Pakistan after 34 years; here's what happened

Jayden Seales registered a record-breaking spell of 6/18 as West Indies skittled out Pakistan for 92 runs to win the third ODI by 202 runs and also the series 2-1. It was also West Indies' first ODI series win over Pakistan in 34 years.

Koushik Paul
Updated13 Aug 2025, 10:16 AM IST
Jayden Seales celebrates one of his six wickets against Pakistan in the third ODI.
Jayden Seales celebrates one of his six wickets against Pakistan in the third ODI. (AFP)

If Shai Hope lifted West Indies with his 18th ODI ton, Jayden Seales did the star turn with the ball as West Indies scripted their first bilateral ODI series win over Pakistan after 34 years. Chasing 295 runs to win the third ODI and the series, Pakistan surrendered in front of Seales' 6/18 to be skittles out for paltry 92 in 29.2 overs on Tuesday.

West Indies have earlier lost the first game before winning the rain-curtailed second game. The last time West Indies won an ODI series against Pakistan was in 1991. This series win will also help West Indies in their quest to earn a place in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI highlights

With a huge total on the board to chase, Pakistan collapsed to Jayden Seales' early strikes with the scoreboard reading 23/4 in the ninth over, including three ducks - Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique and captain Mohammad Rizwan. The right-arm pacer grabbed his fourth by trapping Babar Azam (9) lbw.

Hasan Nawaz (13), who made a statement with a fifty on ODI debut afew days back, was stumped against the bowling of Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase bowled Hussain Talat (1), leaving Pakistan on 62/6 in the 21st over. Salman Agha did try to resist with a 49-ball 30, but the damage has been done by then. The match and series ended with another golden duck when Abrar Ahmed was run out by Chase.

Earlier, an unbeaten 110-run stand for the seventh wicket between Hope (120 not out) and Justin Greaves (43 not out) helped West Indies reach 294/6 in 50 overs. The duo joined hands at 41.5 overs with the scoreboard reading 184/6 and plundered 110 runs in just 8.1 overs.

List of records broken by Jayden Seales

  • With his 6/18, Jayden Seales have now the best bowling figures against Pakistan in ODIs, bettering South African Dale Steyn's 6/39 in 2012 at Gqberha.
  • Jayden Seales also became the third bowler in history to take a six-wicket haul against Pakistan in ODIs after Steyn and Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera.
  • The 23-year-old became the first bowler in history to take six wickets in an ODI against Pakistan by giving away less that 30 runs.
  • Jayden Seales also recorded the best bowling figures by an West Indies cricketer in 50-over format after Winston Davis (7/51 v Australia, 1983) and Colin Croft (6/15 v England,1981).

