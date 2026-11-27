Saurashtra pacer Jaydev Unadkat set a new record that no one would ever have thought to break. During a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Group B match between Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu in Indore on Thursday, Unadkat slammed 40 runs from 26 deliveries, hitting three fours and two sixes.

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He did so batting at No 11, with Saurashtra in deep trouble in their run chase at 92/9 in the 10th over.

Tamil Nadu, who were asked to bat first by Saurashtra, posted 192/8 on the board following knocks from Sunny Sandhu (44), C Andre Siddarth, B Sachin (37) and R Rajkumar (36).

Saurashtra were in a spot of bother at 63/4 in the fifth over of their run chase, and found themselves in further trouble at 92/9 in the 10th over.

Jaydev Unadkat steps up for Saurashtra Unadkat stepped in with his quickfire knock of 40, and by doing so, he set the world record for the most runs scored by a No 11 batter in a T20. He broke the record of England's Danny Briggs, who scored an unbeaten 35 from 18 balls for Adelaide Strikers against Hobart Hurricanes in a Big Bash League (BBL) match in 2020.

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Prior to Briggs' feat, West Indian cricketer Dominic Drakes set the record with an unbeaten 34 off 14 balls for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots against Barbados Tridents during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match in 2019.

Unadkat shared a 62-run stand from 49 deliveries for the 10th wicket with Chetan Sakariya (22), but Saurashtra fell short as they were bowled out for 154 in 16.4 overs, with Tamil Nadu clinching a 38-run win.

Both Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu have crashed out of the 2026 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Saurashtra finished Elite Group B with 16 points from seven matches; Tamil Nadu finished in sixth place with 12 points from seven matches.

Jaydev Unadkat’s India and IPL career Unadkat made his India debut in December 2010 during a Test against South Africa in Centurion. To date, the 35-year-old has played four Tests, eight ODIs and 10 T20Is, and has taken 26 wickets across all three formats combined.

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The left-arm medium pacer has also played for several teams in the IPL, including Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Since making his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2010, Unadkat has played 116 matches in the tournament, having taken 114 wickets at an economy rate of 8.94 and an average of 30.73.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.