Jemimah Rodrigues pulls out of WBBL 2025, set to stay in India to support Smriti Mandhana

Jemimah Rodrigues has confirmed her decision to stay in India and not return for the WBBL 2025, prioritizing support for teammate Smriti Mandhana. Brisbane Heat expressed disappointment but recognized the importance of her well-being.

Livemint
Published27 Nov 2025, 02:18 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: India�s Jemimah Rodrigues, front, and Smriti Mandhana greets fans after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, early Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI11_03_2025_000078A)
Navi Mumbai: India�s Jemimah Rodrigues, front, and Smriti Mandhana greets fans after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, early Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI11_03_2025_000078A)(PTI)

Indian cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues has confirmed that she will not go back to Australia for the remainder of Women's Big Bash League 2025. The world cup winning cricketer will instead stay in India to support her teammate Smriti Mandhana.

Rodrigues' WBBL team Brisbane Heat confirmed the development on Thursday. Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson said that while the team is ‘disappointed that fans would not see more of Rodrigues playing’, the decision was made with her best interest at heart.

“It has obviously been a challenging time for Jemi, so while it is unfortunate that she will take no further part in the WBBL, we were more than willing to agree to her request to remain in India,” he said.

“Jemi told us she was disappointed not to be coming back and has passed on her appreciation to the club and the Heat fans for being so understanding of the circumstances. She has been in touch with the players and wished them all the best for the rest of their games,” Svenson added

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsJemimah Rodrigues pulls out of WBBL 2025, set to stay in India to support Smriti Mandhana
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.