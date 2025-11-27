Jemimah Rodrigues pulls out of WBBL 2025, set to stay in India to support Smriti Mandhana

Indian cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues has confirmed that she will not go back to Australia for the remainder of Women's Big Bash League 2025. The world cup winning cricketer will instead stay in India to support her teammate Smriti Mandhana.

Rodrigues' WBBL team Brisbane Heat confirmed the development on Thursday. Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson said that while the team is ‘disappointed that fans would not see more of Rodrigues playing’, the decision was made with her best interest at heart.

“It has obviously been a challenging time for Jemi, so while it is unfortunate that she will take no further part in the WBBL, we were more than willing to agree to her request to remain in India,” he said.

“Jemi told us she was disappointed not to be coming back and has passed on her appreciation to the club and the Heat fans for being so understanding of the circumstances. She has been in touch with the players and wished them all the best for the rest of their games,” Svenson added