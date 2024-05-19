With Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League, former RCB player Chris Gayle joked about coming in as an impact substitute for the franchise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Saturday, RCB made history at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium following their 27-run win against the Chennai Super Kings.

Along with this win, RCB also confirmed their spot in the final berth of the IPL playoffs and became the first team to qualify for the playoffs following just one win in their first seven games of the season.

Opening up about his love for the franchise, the RCB Hall of Fame Chris Gayle reminisced about his time with the IPL outfit.

"As you can see jersey still fits so if they need an extra man, I can be the impact player. It is good to see the fans. RCB forever, I will forever be an RCB fan," Gayle said in a video posted by RCB on X.

Gayle was once the backbone of RCB and had rescript records at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He had scored 175* off just 66 deliveries against Pune Warriors in the IPL 2013. Despite 10 years passed, his record-breaking knock stands tall as the highest score in the T20 format.

ALSO READ: RCB to Retire Jersey Numbers 17 and 333 as a Tribute to AB de Villiers and Gayle

On his lover for playing in Chinnaswamy Stadium, Gayle said, "It is always good to be back where you have fun memories. It is good to see the guys in a very important game. For me, it is very special to be right here at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. One thing I noticed the roof, brand new, I know I have done some damage. I hope someone can put a dent in there and make it entertaining like the Universe Boss," Gayle said.

"I got goosebumps. This is the best place to play cricket, the atmosphere is brilliant and the fans played a big part during my career with RCB," Gayle added."

