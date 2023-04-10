Rinku Singh's glorious innings-led KKR to win a nail-biting match against the strong Gujarat Titans. Rinku smashed 5-sixes of the last five balls and pulled the team out of the mouth of a certain defeat. KKR's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan also praised Rinku for his magnificent innings and even posted a spectacular ‘Pathaan’ poster to celebrate his magical innings.

Khan also praised the skipper Nitish Rana and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for their beautiful partnership. He even edited out the poster of his recent film 'Pathaan' and replaced his face with Rinku Singh's image.

“JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!" Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

Venkatesh Iyer (83) and Nitish Rana (45) achieved the highest partnership in terms of runs for KKR. However, the rest of the batting lineup crumbled quickly, and no other player managed to score more than 20 runs. Nevertheless, Rinku Singh played the role of an exceptional finisher, scoring an impressive 48 runs in just 21 deliveries, ultimately guiding KKR to a 3-wicket victory over GT.

"We had a little belief. Rinku did something like this last year, although we did not win that match. When the second six was struck, we started believing more because Yash Dayal was not executing that well. As a captain, it is important to have the belief. But this is a 1 in a 100 chance for something like this to happen. We were good with the ball except for the last two overs. Same thing with the bat - that over from Rashid put us on the back foot," said Nitish.

“It was a nail-biting finish, extremely happy that we won the game. Our coach has always said that we can score 200 on any given day. Honestly, the wicket was quite good to bat. When the target is 200, you can't have silent overs. I was just trying to execute my plans," Venkatesh Iyer had said after the match.