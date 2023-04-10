'Jhoome jo Rinku': Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’ poster tribute for Rinku Singh's terrific IPL innings . See pic2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 10:56 AM IST
- Shah Rukh Khan edited out the poster of his recent film 'Pathaan' and replaced his face with Rinku Singh's image
Rinku Singh's glorious innings-led KKR to win a nail-biting match against the strong Gujarat Titans. Rinku smashed 5-sixes of the last five balls and pulled the team out of the mouth of a certain defeat. KKR's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan also praised Rinku for his magnificent innings and even posted a spectacular ‘Pathaan’ poster to celebrate his magical innings.
