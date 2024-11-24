JioCinema faces technical issue amid IPL 2025 Auctions, leaves netizens furious

JioCinema, the official streaming partner for IPL 2025 Mega Auction, faced a technical issue during the marquee event. which made it inaccessible to many users. Netizens on X were quick to remind that the platform has also crashed at some crucial junctures in the past.

A number of social media users posted screenshot of JioCinema live stream page with the error message reading ‘Somehing went wrong. Error message 419. Learn more at out help centre’

Netizens react to JioCinema outage: A user frustrated by JioCinema outage wrote on X, “Whether it's the FIFA World Cup, IPL matches, or even the auction, JioCinema's server crashes are inevitable.”

“Seems that @JioCinema has their servers down. Unable to watch the auction or login to account.” wrote another user

Meanwhile, one user requested JioCinema to stream the IPL auction on the Hotstar app instead. They wrote, “JioCinema crashed because of the IPL auction 💀 Is anyone able to open the app or website? JioCinema, since you’ve acquired Disney+ Hotstar, please stream in that app instead. It has a better UI and overall experience”

“Jio cinema was busy watching BGT, They forgot they had auction to stream” added yet another user.

What's at stake during IPL 2025 auctions? A total of 577 players from around the world will be up for sale in the much-anticipated IPL 2025 mega auction that will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. Among the 577, 367 are Indians while 210 are overseas. The IPL 2025 mega auction will have 319 Indian uncapped players. A total of 204 slots are up for grabs while 70 spots are reserved for foreign players. ₹2 crore is the top base price in the IPL 2025 mega auction with 81 players choosing the highest bracket.