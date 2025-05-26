JioStar, Sony acquire live stream, broadcast rights for India's tours of England in 2025 & 2026 | Complete details

JioStar and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) have joined hands on Monday to announce a collaboration for India’s tours of England in 2025 and 2026. The development means that JioStar will exclusively live stream all the matches of India’s tours of England on JioHotstar including Tests, ODIs and T20Is while SPNI will retain the television rights for these events for Sony Entertainment Television for the next two years, starting from next month.
As per the agreement, the highly anticipated five-match Test series in England, starting June 20, will be live-streamed exclusively on JioHotstar. The series will also be televised on the Sony Sports Network, with Sony retaining linear broadcast rights.
Notable, JioHotstar also holds the streaming rights for a broad range of International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments, the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the Women’s Premier League (WPL).
