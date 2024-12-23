Cricket fans are set for a high-stakes showdown as South Africa’s SA20 and the UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20) launch their third seasons in the same week next month. The two T20 leagues, supported by Indian franchise owners and featuring top-tier international players, aim to position themselves as the world’s second-largest cricket leagues after the Indian Premier League (IPL).

For viewers, the battle extends beyond the pitch to competing broadcasters. JioStar Entertainment, formed after the merger of Disney Star and Viacom18, will air SA20 matches, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) will showcase the ILT20.

SA20’s competitive edge Under Commissioner Graeme Smith, SA20 has become a cornerstone of South Africa's cricket resurgence. All six teams are owned by IPL-linked franchises, including MI Cape Town (Reliance Industries, Mumbai Indians) and Durban’s Super Giants (RPSG, Lucknow Super Giants).

"Being recognised as the biggest league outside India after just two seasons is outstanding," Smith said. SA20 averages 75-80% stadium attendance and features a daily match schedule, a unique format in South African cricket. "Before SA20, domestic cricket rarely filled stadiums. Now, we see sold-out games and a growing fan base," he added.

For season three, the league has introduced a system allowing local player releases and added international stars to bolster competitiveness. “Our focus is on growth—bringing fans back, creating a vibrant cricketing atmosphere, and strengthening South African cricket,” Smith said.

While Smith acknowledges the scheduling overlap with ILT20, he remains focused on SA20’s growth. “We’ve built strong foundations in two years. Fans know what to expect each season, and we’re seeing increased early ticket sales—a promising sign in this market,” he noted. Viacom18’s 10-year, $100 million broadcast deal underscores confidence in the league’s trajectory.

ILT20’s international ambitions ILT20 CEO David White is equally bullish about his league’s potential. Featuring the largest number of international players per playing XI, ILT20 has seen rapid growth, including a 300% rise in stadium attendance last season. ZEE’s 10-year, $100 million broadcast rights deal highlights its commitment to building ILT20 as a premier global league.

Adding to its momentum, ILT20 recently entered into a three-year partnership with Dream11, the world's largest fantasy sports platform. The collaboration aims to enhance fan engagement and immerse cricket enthusiasts in the action. "We are delighted to partner with Dream11 for a three-year period," White said.

“The partnership is another step towards our goal of delivering unparalleled cricketing entertainment. Dream11’s extensive user base and innovative platform will help us further extend ILT20’s reach and bring fans closer to the action. This partnership also opens new opportunities for engagement, including exclusive content, live fantasy challenges, and interactive competitions.”

White aims to secure an exclusive window for ILT20 to avoid scheduling conflicts. “This wasn’t possible for the upcoming season, but discussions are underway to find a clash-free period. Such a window would elevate ILT20’s status and attract more players,” he said.

ILT20 franchises include marquee names like Shah Rukh Khan’s Knight Riders Group, Reliance Industries, and the Glazer family (Manchester United). The league’s diverse ownership reflects its ambition to become a global cricketing fixture.

Battle ground T20 The simultaneous launch of SA20 and ILT20 puts JioStar and ZEE in direct competition, with both leagues vying to capture cricket fans’ attention. SA20 emphasises its South African roots, local player pool, and fan engagement, while ILT20 banks on its international roster, marquee backers, and innovative partnerships like Dream11 to enhance the fan experience.