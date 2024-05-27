‘Jiski mati aur gati…’: Gautam Gambhir’s ‘Shri Krishna’ post after KKR’s victory; netizens react
KKR won their third IPL title with Gautam Gambhir mentoring the team co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan. Gambhir shared an inspiring post on social media after the victory.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched their third IPL victory on May 26. Gautam Gambhir, who had captained KKR in the earlier two wins in 2012 and 2014, mentored the team co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan this time. After the emphatic win by the franchise, Gambhir shared a post on X (formerly Twitter).