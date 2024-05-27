KKR won their third IPL title with Gautam Gambhir mentoring the team co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan. Gambhir shared an inspiring post on social media after the victory.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched their third IPL victory on May 26. Gautam Gambhir, who had captained KKR in the earlier two wins in 2012 and 2014, mentored the team co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan this time. After the emphatic win by the franchise, Gambhir shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Jiski mati aur gati satya ki ho, uska rath aaj bhi Shri Krishna chalaate hain ("Even today, Shri Krishna steers your chariot if your thoughts and actions are true)," he wrote.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan hugs Suhana as SRK’s daughter gets emotional after IPL 2024 Final While it is a popular notion that the verse is from The Gita, it does not appear in the Bhagavad Gita. It seems to be a modern saying used by Krishna devotees rather than a direct quote from the holy texts or any other classical scripture. Often, such lines are written to convey thoughts inspired by the broader themes of the Gita but are not actual verses from it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens react Gautam Gambhir’s post attracted several enthusiastic reactions. “Gautam bhai, you should now take charge of BCCI’s India chariot. You’ve played the role of Shri Krishna in KKR’s win," wrote one user.

Also Read: IPL Final 2024: Fans react to Mitchell Starc’s ‘unplayable’ delivery to dismiss Abhishek Sharma “These lines are extremely inspiring and reveal the truth. A person who follows the path of truth always receives guidance from Shri Krishna. Heartfelt appreciation for the depth and accuracy of your thoughts. Continue to follow the path of truth; it will always lead you in the right direction," wrote another.

“Very inspiring to hear young boys praising #GGSir with the same voice," another user congratulated Gambhir for the “amazing" win. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While some fans want GG to become India's Head Coach, others want him to stay at KKR for a while.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir meets Jay Shah after IPL 2024 final amid India Head Coach rumours “Jai Shri Krishna GG...please stay with KKR for at least 2-3 more seasons before taking up ICT job," posted one user.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!