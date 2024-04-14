‘Jitesh wasn’t designated vice-captain, we were clear': Sanjay Bangar reflects on PBKS captaincy controversy
Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the match against Rajasthan Royals due to injury. Sam Curran replaced him as captain despite Jitesh Sharma being the vice-captain as per official announcement.
Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of Saturday's match against Rajasthan Royals due to an injury. In Dhawan's absence, English all-rounder Sam Curran took charge of the side, drawing sharp reactions from fans on social media who were expecting 'vice-captain' Jitesh Sharma to take charge in Dhawan's absence. Now, PBKS head coach Sanjay Bangar has come out and explained the reason why Jitesh was not given the PBKS captaincy in Dhawan's absence, stating that the 30-year-old was not the designated vice-captain.