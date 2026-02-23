‘Jo maza hai India ki haar me…’: Pakistani show celebrates IND vs SA result, hails ‘astrologer’ Mohammad Aamir | Watch

‘Astrologer’ Mohammad Amir was hailed after his prediction of India losing to South Africa turned out to be true. It happened on Pakistani comedian Tabish Hashmi’s show, Haarna Mana Hai.

Haarna Mana Hai is a spin-off of Hashmi’s comedy show, Hasna Mana Hai. The Geo News show talks about cricket with humour and satire. Instead of serious statistics and technical analysis, it offers unfiltered banter, jokes and memes about big cricket events. The show went viral in India after Amir’s comments on Abhishek Sharma.

After India’s loss to South Africa on 22 February, here’s how Tabish Hashmi introduced the Pakistani bowler.

“In India vs South Africa, South Africa outclassed India on the field. That is exactly what the Pakistani team has not been able to do, yet our panellists are doing it sitting in Lahore,” the host said after the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 match.

“Mohammad Aamir says that Abhishek is a slogger. After that comment, Abhishek has not been able to return to form in the tournament. Then, he said India would not play the semi-final. Today, it looked like India were actually following Aamir’s prediction and may not play the semifinal,” he added.

Learn to respect opinions - Mohammad Amir

“We will talk to our panel about this. As the saying goes, ‘Na mohabbat me na pyar me, jo maza hai India ki haar me (The joy in love or romance is nothing when compared to the joy felt in India’s defeat). With us is Pakistan’s well-known panellist, astrologer, cricketer and left-arm pace bowler, Mohammad Aamir,” the comedian introduced Mohammad Amir.

To this introduction, Mohammad Amir laughed uncontrollably.

“Kya bana dia mujhe. Allah maaf kare, tauba tauba (What have you turned me into? May Allah forgive me),” he said as he held his ears.

Later, on the same show, Tabish Hashmi told Mohammad Amir that his comments about Abhishek Sharma had infuriated Indian cricket fans. The pacer justified his comments again.

“Sitting here, we have always praised the Indian team when they played well. I told you yesterday, too, that we should respect opinions. The kind of opinions they share, and even the activities on their social media, use very bad language. They don’t just give opinions, they abuse in the name of Pakistan and use openly bad language,” Amir said.

“Tell me, have we ever used bad language for the Indian team? I am talking in cricketing terms. If a player does not know forward defence, what should I call him? In cricketing language, what do you call a batter who cannot come on the line and block the ball? Please explain that in cricketing terms,” Amir further said.

“Learn to respect opinions. A hundred people can have a hundred different opinions. Even in one household, eight people think differently. We have played cricket. We are speaking in a cricketing sense. At this moment, from what I understand, the way India and South Africa are playing, I feel South Africa are better,” he added.

Tabish Hashmi agreed with Amir on certain Indians using abusive language for Pakistan as a nation.

“We respect Indian cricketers because they played well and retired with honour. But, when you go personal, like calling our cricket a ‘fixer’, or calling our country ‘Porkistan’ or ‘Bhikharistan’, that does not suit you. Counter our analysis with facts, figures, arguments and logic. That would look better,” he said.

Rohit Sharma’s take on Mohammad Aamir Tabish Hashmi then recalled Rohit Sharma once calling Aamir an “ordinary bowler”. At that point, Amir said how he responded.

“In reply, I called him a world-class batter,” Amir said.

“And, he gave his response on the ground by getting him out twice,” Hashmi said.

“So please, show respect to one another’s arguments. We have never gone personal about you. We do not make personal comments,” he added.

The interest in ‘T20 World Cup’ soared on Google India from 21 February to 22 February: