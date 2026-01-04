Joe Root closes on Sachin Tendulkar after 2nd fifty in Ashes 2025-26; England fight hard at SCG after top-order failure

Joe Root closed in on legendary Sachin Tendulkar after the former England captain reached his 67th fifty in the longest format on Day 1 of the fifth an final Ashes 2025-26 Test against Australia on Sunday. Opting to bat first, England were in complete disarray, losing their top three with just 57 runs on board at the end of the 13th over.

It was Root, who along with Harry Brook rescued England from another batting collapse as the visitors kept the Australian pacers at bay since then. Although the duo survived some anxious calls, but their 150-plus stand for the unbroken fourth wicket eased things for England.

In the process, Root is just one half-century shy of touching Tendulkar's 68 for most fifties in Test cricket. Notably, this was Root's second fifty in the ongoing Ashes after one in the second Test in Brisbane. At Tea England are 211/3, with the partnership going up to 154 from 192 balls.

While Brook is batting on 78, Root is unbeaten on 72. Earlier, both England and Australia made one change to their squads from the previous game. While Matthew Potts replaced Gus Atkinson, Australia replaced Jhye Richardson with Beau Webster.

Interestingly, both teams went without a specialist spinner in their respective playing XIs. Notably, it was the first time since 1888, Australia announced a playing XI without a spinner at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Test cricket.

Joe Root's Test record in Sydney In his 163-game Test career, this is the third time Root is playing at the Sydney Cricket Ground, scoring three half-centuries in his five innings. He scored 83 and 58 not out against Australia in 2018, before registering a 0 and 24 in his second outing against the same opponent in 2022.

Provided Root reaches three figures on the day, the right-hander will score his first Test hundred at this iconic venue. It was also Root's 107th 50-plus score in the longest format, only behind Tendulkar's 119.

Australia vs England 5th Test playing XIs Australia: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland

