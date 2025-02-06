Joe Root creates ’Nelson’ moment during India vs England 1st ODI at Nagpur; what does it mean?

Amid India and England playing their first ODI match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 6, star England batter Joe Root created a 'Nelson Moment', as he was dismissed when England had scored 111 runs after losing 4 wickets.

During the match, after England decided to bat first, the guests took an aggressive approach on Indian bowlers and scored runs at pace. However, in the third delivery of the 19th over by Ravindra Jadeja, England's batter Joe Root was dismissed via an LBW.

Advertisement

Also Read | Varun Chakaravarthy gets India call-up for ODI series against England

At that time, England had scored 111 runs, which created a 'Nelson Moment'.

What is Nelson moment? According to the details, Nelson in cricket is defined as a term when a team or an individual score of 111 or a multiple of 111. It's named after Admiral Lord Nelson.

Also, score of 222 is called a "double Nelson" and a score of 333 is called a "triple Nelson". Few experts even consider 111 or Nelson as unlucky and is associated with the superstition which resembles three stumps without bails, which means a dismissal.

Advertisement

Also Read | Rohit Sharma breaks silence on retirement rumours after CT 2025, says THIS

A report by the Independent even quoted instances when test umpire David Shepherd attempted to keep at least one leg off the ground while the game is stuck on this score.

But historically, Nelson is associated and originates "in the erroneous notion that Admiral Nelson had one eye, one arm and one leg", reported the Independent. This was further contradicted by a round robin that produced the unanimous view that "Nelson" came into being because the great man was believed to possess only one eye, one arm and one ball.

Advertisement

India Vs England, 1st ODI: After choosing to bat first, England have scored 170 runs after losing 5 wickets in 33 overs.

For England, Phil Salt (43), Jos Buttler (55) Ben Duckett (32) and Jacob Bethall (30*) have contributed in scoring runs.