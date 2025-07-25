Joe Root goes beyond Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis in Manchester; list of batters with most Test runs

Former England captain Joe Root etched his name into history books as the right-hander surpassed legendary Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis to become the third-highest run-getter in the history of Test cricket. Root's achievement came during his unbeaten half-century knock against India on the third day of the fourth Test against India at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday. At lunch, Root was batting on 63 in 115 balls.

At the moment, Root has 13222 runs from 157 Tests at an average of 51.04, with 37 centuries and 67 fifties and sit in the third place ahead of South African Kallis (13,289 runs in 166 matches with 45 centuries) and Indian icon Dravid (13,288 in 164 matches with 36 centuries).

Root can move to the second position surpassing former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (13,378 runs in 168 Tests with 41 centuries), should he scores 57 runs more. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar continues to lead the chart with with 15,921 runs in 200 Tests.

Most runs in Test cricket (top 10 batters)

Player Innings Runs Sachin Tendulkar (India) 329 15921 Ricky Ponting (Australia) 287 13378 Joe Root (England) 286 13222* Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 280 13289 Rahul Dravid (India) 286 13288 Alastair Cook (England) 291 12472 Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) 233 12400 Brian Lara (West Indies) 232 11953 Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) 280 11867 Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 252 11814

India vs England 4th Test Day 3 updates As things stand, England are closing on India's first innings total of 358 despite losing two quick wickets post lunch. England went into the break at ENG 332/2. When play resumed in the second session, Washington Sundar gave India the breakthrough as Ollie edged to KL Rahul at slips for 71.

