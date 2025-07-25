Subscribe

Joe Root goes beyond Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis in Manchester; list of batters with most Test runs

Joe Root stands third in the list of batters with most Test runs. The former England captain achieved the feat on the third day of the ongoing fourth Test against England in Manchester.

Koushik Paul
Updated25 Jul 2025, 06:55 PM IST
Advertisement
England's Joe Root plays a shot on the third day of the fourth Test against India in Manchester.
England's Joe Root plays a shot on the third day of the fourth Test against India in Manchester.(AP)

Former England captain Joe Root etched his name into history books as the right-hander surpassed legendary Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis to become the third-highest run-getter in the history of Test cricket. Root's achievement came during his unbeaten half-century knock against India on the third day of the fourth Test against India at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday. At lunch, Root was batting on 63 in 115 balls.

Advertisement

At the moment, Root has 13222 runs from 157 Tests at an average of 51.04, with 37 centuries and 67 fifties and sit in the third place ahead of South African Kallis (13,289 runs in 166 matches with 45 centuries) and Indian icon Dravid (13,288 in 164 matches with 36 centuries).

Also Read | WATCH - 'Where's the Bazball? I want to see': Siraj spices up Lord's Test

Root can move to the second position surpassing former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (13,378 runs in 168 Tests with 41 centuries), should he scores 57 runs more. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar continues to lead the chart with with 15,921 runs in 200 Tests.

Most runs in Test cricket (top 10 batters)

PlayerInningsRuns
Sachin Tendulkar (India)32915921
Ricky Ponting (Australia)28713378
Joe Root (England)28613222*
Jacques Kallis (South Africa)28013289
Rahul Dravid (India)28613288
Alastair Cook (England)29112472
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)23312400
Brian Lara (West Indies)23211953
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies)28011867
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)25211814

India vs England 4th Test Day 3 updates

As things stand, England are closing on India's first innings total of 358 despite losing two quick wickets post lunch. England went into the break at ENG 332/2. When play resumed in the second session, Washington Sundar gave India the breakthrough as Ollie edged to KL Rahul at slips for 71.

Advertisement
Also Read | What went on Chris Woakes' mind on the delivery that injured Rishabh Pant?

New batter Harry Brook didn't last longer as the England vice-captain managed just three runs before being stumped by Dhruv Jurel off Sundar. Root is batting in his eighties with captain Ben Stokes at the other end.

 
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsJoe Root goes beyond Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis in Manchester; list of batters with most Test runs
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts