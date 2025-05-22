Joe Root leaves behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis for fastest to 13000 Test runs

Joe Root became the fastest batter in the world to reach 13000 Test runs on Thursday, leaving behind the likes of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis in the elite list. Coming into the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Root needed 28 runs to reached the coveted milestone.

The former England captain reached the magical figures by taking a single on the 80th over of the home side's innings bowled by Victor Nyauchi. It was Root's 153rd Test for England. He thus became fastest ahead of Kallis (159), Dravid (160), Ponting (162) and Tendulkar (163).

The right-hander also became the first from England and fifth batter overall to score 13000 runs in Tests. Having made his Test debut against India in 2012, Root has established himself as one of the best in the business in the longest format of the game.

As far as his records against other teams, Root has so far scored 2000-plus runs in Tests against Australia and India. He has scored more than 1000 runs against New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

Fastest to reach 13000 Test runs (Matches) Joe Root (England) – 153

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 159

Rahul Dravid (India) – 160

Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 162

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 163 At the end of Day 1, England reached 498/3 in 88 overs with centuries from Ollie Pope (169 not out), Ben Duckett (140) and Zak Crawley (124). Harry Brook is accompanying Pope at nine not out.

Joe Root's Test runs against all teams