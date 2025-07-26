Joe Root opens up on chasing Sachin Tendulkar for most Test runs: ‘He made his Test debut before I was born’

Ever since Joe Root surpassed former Australian Ricky Ponting in the second place in the list for Test runs at Old Trafford on Friday, the England batter is being touted to break legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record in next two-three year's time. But the former England captain isn't much interested in chasing individual records and instead focussed on winning matches for the national team.

Advertisement

Starting the fourth Test against India at fifth spot, Root jumped three positions to be placed just behind Tendulkar to become the second-highest run scorer in Tests. On his way to 13409 runs, Root surpassed Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ponting and is just 2512 behind Tendulkar’s tally of 15921.

Asked about chasing Tendulkar for the record, Root stated it's not something the England stalwart will focus on. “Those sorts of things should look after themselves," Root told BBC. "The focus has to be about winning games… He made his Test debut before I was born.

"To be playing on the same ground as him and to get the chance to play against him was incredibly cool. (He was) someone you grew up watching, admiring, trying to learn from… To get to play in a series where he was still playing was really quite a memorable experience that I’ll never forget," added the right hander.

Advertisement

Earlier on Friday, former England captain and currently a cricketer-turned-expert, Michael Atherton asserted that Root can reach Tendulkar if he continues in the same form in the next two-three years.

Also Read | Root goes beyond Ponting Dravid, Kallis in Manchester for most runs in Tests

“You never know what lies ahead in terms of freak injuries, sport can be a cruel mistress, but given a fair wind he should be up to Tendulkar in around two and a half years,” Atherton told Sky Sports.

England ride high on Joe Root, Ben Stokes tons Riding high on Root (150) and captain Ben Stokes' (141) hundreds, England were all out for 669 in reply to India's first innings total of 358. However, India lost both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for ducks. Currently, KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill are in the middle, fighting for the visitors to save the Test match.