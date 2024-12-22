England's star batter Joe Root is back in action as he will lead his team in the national white-ball setup for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and India Tour.

England and Wales Cricket Board on 22 December announced their 15-member T20I and ODI squads for their upcoming tour of India, scheduled to commence next month, and the Champions Trophy 2025.

For these, Root has been given the baton to lead the team, who last featured in the format in England's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign.

The English team crashed out of the tournament in the group stage itself as they won just three out of their nine matches.

Joe Root's stats: Looking at Root's stats, he has played 171 ODIs, scoring 6522 runs at an average of 47.60. This includes his 16 centuries and 39 half-centuries. His highest score is an unbeaten 133.

In Tests, he is already considered as a legend. Root has played 152 Tests, and scored 12,972 runs at an average of 50.9. Apart from this, his 36-centuries and 65 half-centuries confirm the talent of this player. His highest score is 262.

However, Root played only 32 T20Is and scored 893 runs at a strike rate of 126.3. He has 5 half-centuries to his name, and his highest score is an unbeaten 90 runs.

About England's schedule: England will visit India for a five-T20I and three-ODI series, beginning with T20Is on 22 January 2025.

They will travel to India on 17 January, with the first T20I taking place in Kolkata on 22 January. The three ODIs will be played between 6 to 12 February.

Following this, they will participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, co-hosted by Pakistan and the UAE

England's India schedule: 1st T20I: 22 January 2025, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2nd T20I: 25 January 2025, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

3rd T20I: 28 January 2025, Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20I: 31 January 2025, MCA Stadium, Pune

5th T20I: 2 February 2025, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

1st ODI: 6 February 2025, VCA Stadium, Nagpur

2nd ODI: 9 February 2025, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

3rd ODI: 12 February 2025, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

England's CT 2025 schedule: Full schedule will be announced in due course.

About England's squad: The ECB didn't consider all-rounder Ben Stokes for selection citing he is still recovering from a left hamstring injury, which he picked up during England's third Test match against New Zealand earlier in December.

England ODI Squad – India Tour & ICC Men’s Champions Trophy: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood