Jofra Archer eyes England return in IND vs ENG 2nd Test after pacer makes first-class cricket comeback after four years

Jofra Archer is aiming for a Test return after four long years after the England pacer was named in the Sussex playing XI against Durham in a County Championship 2025 Division One match on Sunday. The 30-year-old Barbados-born cricketer, who wasn't a part of the Sussex squad initially, was added late ahead of their the four-day red-ball fixture at the Seat Unique Riverside Stadium.

Archer is expected to bowl later in the match against Durham after Sussex opted to bat first having won the toss. He was also not originally part of the 12-member travelling squad but travelled to Chester-le-Street later. The last time Archer played as Test was against India.

Post that, frequent injuries to his elbow and back have kept him out of the game. He didn't play a single game in 2022. Although he returned to action in 2023, but was soon injured again. He made a full-fledged return to cricket towards the end of 2024.

In fact, Archer's last played a first-class match for Sussex was in May 2021 against Kent. If all goes well for Archer and if he remains injury-free against Durham, the England could be considered for the second Test match against India, which starts on July 2 at Edgbaston.

Archer was initially included in England's white-ball tour to West Indies recently, but a thumb injury that he sustained while playing for Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

