Jofra Archer keeps Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 playoffs hunt with both bat & ball; Rohit Sharma scripts unwanted record

Jofra Archer kept Rajasthan Royals in the hunt for playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the Englishman delivered with both bat and ball against Mumbai Indians in their final group-stage clash on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. A win against already-eliminated Mumbai Indians would help Rajasthan Royals seal the last spot in the playoffs.

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Batting first, Rajasthan Royal were certainly in a spot of bother, losing five wickets with just 119 runs on the board. But a late onslaught by Archer with the bat helped Rajasthan Royals add 73 runs in the last five overs to stage a late comeback after their specialist batters cut a sorry figure.

Archer smacked three sixes and a four to collect 32 off 15 balls while veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, coming down at No 9, hit three boundaries in the last two overs to push the total beyond the 200-run mark. The Riyan Parag-led side eventually settled for 205/8 in 20 overs.

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With the ball, Archer produced just what the doctor ordered. After three dot balls, Archer made Rohit Sharma play the wrong line as the former Mumbai Indians skipper got an outside edge to walk back for a four-ball duck in the first over itself. The right-arm pacer delivered once again by cleaning up Naman Dhir as Mumbai Indians lost two wickets in the first three overs.

Rohit Sharma's unwanted record In the process, Rohit went on level with Australian Glenn Maxwell for most ducks in in the history of IPL. Both Rohit and Maxwell have 19 ducks to their names each, followed by Dinesh Karthik and West Indies' spinner Sunil Narine - 18 each. Piyush Chawla and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan have 16 ducks each to their names.

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In the process, Rohit finished his IPL 2026 campaign with 283 runs from nine games that included two fifties and a best of 84. He had missed the rest due to injuries. Meanwhile, Archer's two wickets so far in the game have also brought him in the top four of the IPL 2026 Purple Cap with 20 scalps.

What's at stake for Rajasthan Royals? With Mumbai Indians already out of the race, this is a must-win game for Rajasthan Royals. Placed fifth in the points table with 14 points in 13 games, a win for Rajasthan Royals would help them qualify the playoffs with 16 points and knock out Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In case, Rajasthan Royals lose against Mumbai Indians, it will be between KKR and Punjab Kings for that one last spot in the top four. Punjab Kings have 15 points after 14 games. KKR need to win against Delhi Capitals to match Punjab Kings on points and let net run rate decide their fate.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in