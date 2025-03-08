Jonty Rhodes defies age at 55 with superman-like fielding effort in IML 2025 against Australia: Watch viral video

Jonty Rhodes defied age at 55 with a superman-like fielding effort on Friday in a match of International Masters League (IML) 2025 between South African Masters and Australian Masters. The former cricketer is representing South Africa Masters in IML 2025.

Probably the gun fielder during his time, Jonty Rhodes is widely remembered for his fielding skills in international cricket. It is worth noting that several top fielders in modern-day cricket idolise Jonty Rhodes for his mastery on the field.

In IML 2025 against Australia, Jonty Rhodes grabbed the spot on the third ball of the penultimate over of the match which was largely dominated by a flurry of fours and sixes from Shane Watson.

Advertisement

Also Read | Rahul Sharma hattrick powers India Masters’ win over South Africa Masters

Amid the raining boundaries, Jonty Rhodes’ fielding brilliance at the long off boundary left the spectators in awe. With Australia at 231/1 at that stage, Shane Watson drove Thandi Tshabalala through long on.

The ball, travelling at a lightning speed, was destined for the boundary. However, Jonty Rhodes, who was positioned at long-off, covered the ground at a remarkable able and threw his body in a superman-like effort towards his right to save three runs.

Watch Jonty Rhodes fielding here

Advertisement

Australia thrash South Africa by 137 runs As far as the match is concerned, Shane Watson rolled back the years with yet another sensational century—his third in four matches — as Australia Masters dismantles South Africa Masters by 137 runs.

Having lost the first two matches of the tournament, the Shane Watson-led side brought back memories of the true Australian spirit, notching up convincing wins in their next couple of matches.

Put in to bat, Australia Masters rode on an unbeaten 122 and Callum Ferguson's 85 to post a mammoth 260/1 in 20 overs. Ben Dunk also chipped in with 34 not out.

Also Read | IML 2025: India Masters maintain perfect record with win over England Masters

Shane Watson, first teamed up with Callum Ferguson for an opening partnership of 186 runs in mere 15 overs, before the skipper joined forces with fellow centurion of the previous encounter Ben Dunk to milk another 74 runs and propel the side past 250.

Advertisement