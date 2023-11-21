Former South African cricketing legend Jonty Rhodes, who currently is residing in Goa, has expressed his love for India and its culture numerous times.

In several of his videos, posted on social media, Rhodes has expressed his gratitude for India and they were liked by netizens too.

In a recent post, the former cricketing legend expressed his gratitude towards a Bengaluru taxi driver's local wisdom.

His driver advised him to take a break at one of the favourite roadside eateries ahead of facing Bengaluru's notorious traffic. Rhodes also followed the suggestion and jumped on to the culinary pit stop for a traditional Indian breakfast.

Taking to X, Rhodes wrote, "When taxi driver at Bengaluru airport suggested stopping at his favourite restaurant for a roadside bite, because according to him: "traffic will be standing!" Grateful I took his advice. Excellent #mangalorebun and #Mysoremasaldosa, finished off with #masalachai #loveIndia"