Former South African cricketing legend Jonty Rhodes, who currently is residing in Goa, has expressed his love for India and its culture numerous times.

In several of his videos, posted on social media, Rhodes has expressed his gratitude for India and they were liked by netizens too.

In a recent post, the former cricketing legend expressed his gratitude towards a Bengaluru taxi driver's local wisdom.

His driver advised him to take a break at one of the favourite roadside eateries ahead of facing Bengaluru's notorious traffic. Rhodes also followed the suggestion and jumped on to the culinary pit stop for a traditional Indian breakfast.

Taking to X, Rhodes wrote, "When taxi driver at Bengaluru airport suggested stopping at his favourite restaurant for a roadside bite, because according to him: "traffic will be standing!" Grateful I took his advice. Excellent #mangalorebun and #Mysoremasaldosa, finished off with #masalachai #loveIndia"

After he posted the tweet, it has garnered more than 373.6K views and nearly 10,000 likes.

Apart from this, he also shared an image with the Bhagini Veg Restaurant's crew.

Social media users have also commented his post. "Brilliant catch as always, Mr Rhodes!" wrote one user, while another compared Rhodes to Indian Railways. "You are becoming more of an Indian nowadays, Jonty."

South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes posted a hilarious comment on X (formerly Twitter) after India showcased their dominance with a resounding victory against South Africa at Eden Gardens during a league match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 tournament. He posted a photo of his Royal Enfield Hunter and wrote that it had “a lot in common with the Proteas cricket team" after yesterday’s World Cup match. He added: “nicely cleaned up".

Rhodes has been in India for a while now. In October, he shared photos as he rode a motorbike in Goa. "Great to be "rolling" independently again, mobility = freedom! Picked up @royalenfield from @garagecafegoa and headed down south, 2.5hrs, back to quiet life. Thanks @pumacricket for the other set of "wheels"!" he tweeted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

