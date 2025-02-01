Jos Buttler fumes over India’s concussion sub in 4th T20I, says Harshit Rana ‘not a like-for-like replacement’ for Dube

India registered a 15 run victory in a closely contested T20 clash in Pune, helping the Men in Blue take an unassailable lead in the series. However, more than the result of the match itself a new controversy has erupted over the choice of match refree Javagal Srinath to allow Harshit Rana replacing Shivam Dube as a ‘like for like’ replacement during the match.

Notably, Rana made his debut for India in Pune and impressed with a 3 wicket haul that helped the home team close out the highly fought contest.

Jos Buttler questions India's concussions substitute: Left-hander Shivam Dube shone on his comeback to the Indian team, putting on an 87-run partnership for the 6th wicket with Hardik Pandya to take the home side from 87/4 at one stage to a final total of 181/9. However, in the final ball of the innings, England pacer Jamie Overton struck Dube on the helmet with a 141.5km/h delivery off the penultimate ball of the innings.

It was later confirmed by broadcasters during the second innings that the umpire had allowed Harshit Rana to replace Dube as a concussion replacement. The decision was immediately met with disappointment in the commentary box, with England commentators Kevin Pietersen and Nick Knight questioning how it could be a like-for-like substitution, given that Dube is a batting all-rounder while Rana is a full-fledged bowler.

After the match, England skipper Jos Buttler made the same point when speaking to the broadcasters. "It is not a like-for-like replacement. We don't agree with that. Either Shivam Dube has put on about 25mph with the ball or Harshit has really improved his batting. It's part of the game and we really should have gone on to win the match, but we disagree with the decision,"

Buttler further claimed that there was no consultation with him on substituting Rana, stating, “There's no consultation. It was something as I came out to bat, I was thinking 'who's Harshit on for' and I was told he was the concussion replacement, which I obviously disagreed with, it's not a like-for-like replacement. They [umpires] said the match referee had made the decision so we had no say in it or any part of it. We'll ask Javagal Srinath [match referee] some questions just to get some clarity around it.”

What to ICC rules say on concussion substitute? As per ICC rules, the match refree has a right to approve a concussion replacement, noting that it does not give ‘excessive advantage’ to any team and is a ‘like for like replacement’ for the concussed player.

"If the ICC Match Referee believes that the inclusion of the nominated Concussion Replacement, when performing their normal role, would excessively advantage their team, the ICC Match Referee may impose such conditions upon the identity and involvement of the Concussion Replacement as he/she sees fit, in line with the overriding objective of facilitating a like-for-like replacement for the concussed player," the ICC rule states.

How did India react to Harshit Rana substituting Shivam Dube? Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel stated that Dube had mild headache symptoms and the team suggested a ‘suitable’ substitute from their end but it is up to the match refree to take the eventual call.

“Shivam obviously took the knock against the head, came off the field, got the innings break with mild headache symptoms. We took a name forward to the match referee in terms of a suitable substitution, and from there it's up to the match referee to make that decision. So the decision was made, you know, Harshit was having dinner, had to get himself ready as quickly as possible to get onto the field and bowl,” Morkel said while explaining India's position.