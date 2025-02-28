Jos Buttler resigns as England’s white-ball captain after ICC Champions Trophy 2025 debacle

Jos Buttler has stepped down as England's white-ball captain after they exited the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in the group stage. England's final Group B game against South Africa on Saturday (March 1) will be Jos Buttler's final game as England skipper in white-ball format.

England had lost the T20I series against India 1-4 before being whitewashed the 0-3 by the same opponent in the ODIs. Coming into the ICC Champions Trophy, England were in a lot of pressure.

However, the two-time runners-up failed to meet the expectations as they lost to Australia and Afghanistan to bow out of the semifinal race. "I'm going to stand down as England captain. It's the right decision for me and the team," Jos Buttler said.

"Somebody will come and work along side Baz (McCullum) and take the the team better where it needs to be. This tournament was important for my captaincy, but results did not go our way. I feel it's the right time to step aside," added the right-hander.

Buttler took over as captain in June 2022 and led England to victory in the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, the team struggled in recent tournaments, failing to defend their 50-over and T20 World Cup titles.

