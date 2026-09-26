Jos Buttler ruled out of England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI after hamstring injury as Dan Lawrence called up for Oval decider

England will face Sri Lanka in Sunday’s series decider at The Kia Oval without Jos Buttler after the wicketkeeper-batter was ruled out with a left hamstring injury. Surrey’s Dan Lawrence has been added to the squad as a cover.

An ECB spokesperson said: "Surrey batter Dan Lawrence has been called into the England Men's squad for Sunday's third Metro Bank ODI against Sri Lanka. Jos Buttler has been ruled out due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the second Metro Bank ODI at Headingley last night [Thursday] and will undergo further assessment."

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How Jos Buttler’s hamstring injury turned the Headingley chase Sri Lanka won Thursday’s second ODI by 16 runs at Headingley to level the three-match series 1-1. Kusal Mendis made 121 as the visitors posted 321/6. England finished on 305/9.

Jos Buttler looked set to close the chase. He pulled up while running a second in the 38th over with England 254 for 4 and needing 68 from 75 balls. After treatment from physio Steve Haw, he faced two more deliveries, then retired hurt on 67.

He limped back in the 48th over with 27 needed from 14. Will Jacks fell for 52. Buttler added two more runs to finish on 69, his highest ODI score in three years, before holing out at deep midwicket. Rehan Ahmed (0), Gus Atkinson (16) and Jamie Overton (2) also fell as Sri Lanka’s death bowling shut the door.

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Details about the injury England do not yet know how serious the strain is. An MRI is expected early next week. At 36, Jos Buttler has had a run of soft-tissue problems, including a similar left-hamstring issue in the 2024 IPL.

Captain Harry Brook said after the defeat: “It is always disappointing when you lose. I thought Sri Lanka played exceptionally well, especially the last 10-15 overs. They were electric in the field. They nailed every ball. Jos, being the player he is, getting injured at that moment isn’t ideal. You can’t dwell on that too much. I don’t think he ever had any doubt in his mind. It was a matter of when we were going to send him out, really. Tight games are always good games to watch and good games to be a part of. Having the opportunity to play in a decider will only benefit us.”

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Dan Lawrence pulled from Championship duty Dan Lawrence was withdrawn from Surrey’s County Championship match against Somerset after scoring his sixth hundred of the season on Thursday. He will train with England at The Oval on Saturday morning.

The 28-year-old is still uncapped in white-ball cricket. He made three half-centuries in four innings during England’s recent Test series win over Pakistan and was previously on the ODI standby list in 2021 without playing. List A opportunities have been scarce; his last one-day game for Surrey came in 2019.

He is cover rather than a guaranteed starter. Jordan Cox is expected to keep wicket and win only his fourth ODI cap, ahead of Tom Banton.

Series decider without England’s finisher England won the first ODI in Durham by 89 runs and swept the T20Is 3-0. Sri Lanka looked a different side once Mendis returned from his own hamstring problem. Without Buttler’s power in the middle order, Harry Brook’s side must show the depth Brook and mentor Kevin Pietersen have talked about ahead of next year’s World Cup cycle.

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Sunday at The Oval is now a straight shootout. England must rebuild a chase plan. Sri Lanka will arrive believing they can take the series.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.