With Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team eyeing a final berth in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, defending champions Jos Buttler-led England won't panic at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was the opinion of former England skipper Nasser Hussain, who noted that even if Rohit Sharma gets off to a flyer or out-of-form Virat Kohli gets his bats rolling, England won't bow down.

India and England are all set to clash for the final berth. The winner will play South Africa on Saturday for the trophy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Looking at the head-to-head records, India and England have faced each other four times in T20 World Cup tournaments, and both have won twice each.

As India remained unbeaten in the tournament so far, England have won four matches, including two in the league and two in the Super Eight. They qualified for the Super Eight after one of their league matches was washed out.

Now, with India's prowess in batting and bowling making a lot of noise, Hussain believes England will be ready to combat India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If Rohit gets India off to a flyer, and Virat Kohli - who’s been short of runs - rises to the big occasion, England could be in trouble. But whatever India throw at them, Buttler’s team won’t panic. And that alone gives England a chance of reaching another World Cup final - even though they’ll need to be at their absolute best to win," HT quoted Hussain's column for DailyMail.

According to him, India have not been tested that much in the tournament.

"Their challenge will be to stay in the game for as long as possible, because India have only been tested once so far in this World Cup, by Pakistan. They may also have to adapt to conditions, and decide that going for hell for leather isn’t the way to play," he wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

England have more experience: Hussain noted England are a better side when it comes to honing their approach to win trophies.

"Don’t forget that they’ve been honing (England) their approach for a long time, while India have only belatedly decided to hit out at the top. They’re a hell of a side, but it’s only fair to point out that they have not translated their vast talent into silverware," Hussain said.

Earlier in 2023, England failed to qualify for semi-finals of ODI World Cup in India. To this, Hussain said, "Yes, the 50-over World Cup in India last year did not go well, but they went into that competition as double world champions, and they’re only two games away here from defending their T20 title. For me, Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott are doing just fine." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!