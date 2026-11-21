Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has strongly backed captain Pat Cummins amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the 2018 sandpapergate scandal.

The infamous sandpapergate scandal, that took place during the 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa, has recently become a talking point again after former Australia opener Usman Khawaja revealed in his book that the entire team was aware of the incident.

During that Test, the then opener Cameron Bancroft was seen using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball. David Warner was found to be the mastermind, whereas Steve Smith was also aware of the incident. Cricket Australia handed all three players with lengthy suspensions.

Hazlewood backs Cummins “It feels like it’s been a bit of a pile-on the last few days from different people,” Hazlewood told News Corp.

Also Read | Cummins slams Khawaja as he breaks silence on 2018 ball-tampering scandal

“I want to back Pat and everything he said in his press conference last week, everything he’s done for the last five or six years in particular as captain," he added.

Hazlewood went onto call Cummins a “great leader”. “To get the group where it is now and in a position where something like that [sandpaper] is never going to happen again - I think is just a remarkable job. He's a great leader. If you went around and asked everyone in the team, you'd hear the same response,” the New South Wales cricketer elaborated.

Australia are scheduled to take on Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in a four-match Test series at home, starting with the first Test in Perth from 9 December. Hazlewood said that he couldn't imagine anyone else apart from Cummins being Australia's captain for the first Test.

“I think if we turned up for the first Test and he wasn’t the captain and it was someone else, honestly, I don’t know how that would go," the 35-year-old stated, before adding that he might even consider retiring of Cummins was removed as captain. “I think I’d have to be put in that position to make a decision, but you’d have to think about it, yeah," he added.

Also Read | Cameron Bancroft breaks silence on 2018 sandpapergate scandal

What did Cummins say in his press conference? Australia skipper Cummins was critical of Khawaja’s allegations, stating that the latter’s claims were “100 percent wrong” and “complete and utter nonsense”.

"When he says we all knew, if by that he means we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he's 100% wrong. I said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening.

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"But I think Usman actually says things that are far more serious than that. He says that I and others were architects of a scheme to ball tamper with sandpaper. That's complete and utter nonsense," the New South Wales cricketer had said in a 70-minute press conference last week.

With the first Test against New Zealand scheduled to begin in Perth on 9 December, Cummins' leadership will once again come under the spotlight as Australia look to move past the controversy surrounding the 2018 Cape Town Test.