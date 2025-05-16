Josh Hazlewood injury update: Will RCB pacer be available against KKR as IPL 2025 resumes at at Chinnaswamy stadium?

The fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru are awaiting with bated breath for an update on their lead pacer Josh Hazlewood's availability for the rest of Indian Premier League 2025. Mo Bobat, RCB's director of cricket, has provided an update about the Australian on RCB's official YouTube channel.

“And in Josh Hazlewood's case, he's obviously been managing a shoulder niggle, which he's had for a couple of weeks now. He's still back in Australia and he's still working on his rehab to come back from that shoulder niggle. We don't have any updates right now at the minute, so we're going to have to take that day-by-day.” said the RCB Director of Cricket.

Josh Hazlewood, IPL 2025 Josh Hazlewood is one of the standout performers of the tournament. The tall Australian's ability to extract steep bounce, even from a docile wicket, has made him a dangerous proposition. Hazlewood was leading the purple cap race with 18 wickets from 10 matches. He missed RCB's previous game against Chennai Super Kings due to a shoulder niggle and was overtaken by GT's Prasidh Krishna (20 wickets) and CSK's Noor Ahmad (20 wickets) in the race.

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi replaced Hazlewood in the playing XI for the CSK game and returned with an impressive three-wicket haul in a high-scoring game.