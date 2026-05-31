Subscribe

Josh Hazlewood never lost any white-ball final: Will undefeated record continue as RCB seek IPL 2026 glory?

Josh Hazlewood has won every white-ball tournament final he has ever played in. Fans will watch closely whether the streak continues in IPL 2026, adding another title to this remarkable story.

Aachal Maniyar
Published31 May 2026, 10:33 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood celebrates after taking a wicket.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood celebrates after taking a wicket.(PTI)
AI Quick Read

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has proved so far that he is unbeatable in white-ball finals. The veteran pacer delivered a brilliant performance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the Gujarat Titans in a nail-biting IPL 2026 final. His calm approach under pressure helped RCB restrict GT to a total of 155/8 after 20 overs.

Advertisement

GT vs RCB IPL 2026 final: First innings drama

The IPL 2026 final was packed with excitement at a buzzing stadium. RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first. GT openers tried to make a strong start but faced an early batting collapse. Josh Hazlewood came to bowl and took two crucial wickets of Shubman Gill and Arshad Khan.

The Australian speedster used his experience to hit perfect lengths and mix up his pace cleverly. He broke key partnerships and made it hard for GT’s middle-order batters to settle down. Even when the Titans tried to push the scoring rate in the middle overs, Hazlewood kept things tight with accurate lines and smart variations.

GT fought back with a few big hits in the death overs, but sharp fielding from RCB and disciplined bowling stopped them from going big.

Advertisement

Josh Hazlewood’s performance in IPL 2026

Across 13 matches this season, Josh Hazlewood bowled 309 balls, gave away 494 runs, and took 15 wickets. His best figures were 4 for 12. He ended the tournament with a bowling average of 32.93, an economy rate of 9.59, and a strike rate of 20.60, including one four-wicket haul.

Josh Hazlewood’s flawless record in white-ball finals

Josh Hazlewood’s biggest strength has always been his big-match temperament. He has now won every white-ball tournament final he has ever played in. Fans will watch closely whether the streak continues in IPL 2026, adding another title to this remarkable story.

Here is his complete list of final wins:

CLT20 2012: Won

ODI WC 2015: Won

BBL 2020: Won

IPL 2021: Won

Advertisement

T20 WC 2021: Won

ODI WC 2023: Won

IPL 2025: Won

IPL 2026: ?

This unbeaten record shows why Josh Hazlewood is considered one of the most reliable pacers in limited-overs cricket. Young bowlers look up to him for the way he stays focused and delivers under pressure.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

IplCricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsCricket NewsJosh Hazlewood never lost any white-ball final: Will undefeated record continue as RCB seek IPL 2026 glory?
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts