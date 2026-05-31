Josh Hazlewood never lost any white-ball final: Will undefeated record continue as RCB seek IPL 2026 glory?

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has proved so far that he is unbeatable in white-ball finals. The veteran pacer delivered a brilliant performance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the Gujarat Titans in a nail-biting IPL 2026 final. His calm approach under pressure helped RCB restrict GT to a total of 155/8 after 20 overs.
The IPL 2026 final was packed with excitement at a buzzing stadium. RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first. GT openers tried to make a strong start but faced an early batting collapse. Josh Hazlewood came to bowl and took two crucial wickets of Shubman Gill and Arshad Khan.
The Australian speedster used his experience to hit perfect lengths and mix up his pace cleverly. He broke key partnerships and made it hard for GT’s middle-order batters to settle down. Even when the Titans tried to push the scoring rate in the middle overs, Hazlewood kept things tight with accurate lines and smart variations.
GT fought back with a few big hits in the death overs, but sharp fielding from RCB and disciplined bowling stopped them from going big.
Across 13 matches this season, Josh Hazlewood bowled 309 balls, gave away 494 runs, and took 15 wickets. His best figures were 4 for 12. He ended the tournament with a bowling average of 32.93, an economy rate of 9.59, and a strike rate of 20.60, including one four-wicket haul.
Josh Hazlewood’s biggest strength has always been his big-match temperament. He has now won every white-ball tournament final he has ever played in. Fans will watch closely whether the streak continues in IPL 2026, adding another title to this remarkable story.
CLT20 2012: Won
ODI WC 2015: Won
BBL 2020: Won
IPL 2021: Won
T20 WC 2021: Won
ODI WC 2023: Won
IPL 2025: Won
IPL 2026: ?
This unbeaten record shows why Josh Hazlewood is considered one of the most reliable pacers in limited-overs cricket. Young bowlers look up to him for the way he stays focused and delivers under pressure.