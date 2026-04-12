Subscribe

Josh Hazlewood unfit again just after one game? RCB drop Aussie pacer during MI vs RCB, not even on impact sub list

Josh Hazlewood has been dropped from the RCB playing XI against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. In Hazlewood's absence, New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy is playing for RCB.

Koushik Paul
Updated12 Apr 2026, 07:30 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood played just one game in IPL 2026.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood played just one game in IPL 2026. (ANI)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have dropped Josh Hazlewood just after one game as the Australian pacer didn't find a place in the playing XI against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hazlewood, who had missed RCB's first two games, played his first against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati in a losing cause.

The Australian pacer was taken to cleaners against Rajasthan Royals, including a beating from 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, as he conceded 44 runs in his four overs. He also took two wickets in the process. To everyone's surprise, captain Rajat Patidar revealed at the coin toss that Hazlewood has been replaced by Jacob Duffy.

Advertisement

“Just one change, Duffy comes in place of Hazlewood,” Patidar said after RCB lost the toss to Mumbai Indians. Interestingly, Hazlewood has not been kept in the Impact subs list. It is believed that Hazlewood didn't even warm-up with the team just before the game at Wankhede Stadium.

MI vs RCB playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs RCB impact subs list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians: Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

IplIPL News
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsCricket NewsJosh Hazlewood unfit again just after one game? RCB drop Aussie pacer during MI vs RCB, not even on impact sub list
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts