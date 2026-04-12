Josh Hazlewood unfit again just after one game? RCB drop Aussie pacer during MI vs RCB, not even on impact sub list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have dropped Josh Hazlewood just after one game as the Australian pacer didn't find a place in the playing XI against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hazlewood, who had missed RCB's first two games, played his first against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati in a losing cause.

The Australian pacer was taken to cleaners against Rajasthan Royals, including a beating from 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, as he conceded 44 runs in his four overs. He also took two wickets in the process. To everyone's surprise, captain Rajat Patidar revealed at the coin toss that Hazlewood has been replaced by Jacob Duffy.

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“Just one change, Duffy comes in place of Hazlewood,” Patidar said after RCB lost the toss to Mumbai Indians. Interestingly, Hazlewood has not been kept in the Impact subs list. It is believed that Hazlewood didn't even warm-up with the team just before the game at Wankhede Stadium.

MI vs RCB playing XIs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs RCB impact subs list Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav

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Mumbai Indians: Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa