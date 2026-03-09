‘Justice for Sanju Samson’: Arshdeep Singh makes hilarious Instagram Reel after T20 World Cup win | Watch viral video

After India’s historic T20 World Cup victory, Arshdeep Singh made a hilarious Instagram Reel with Sanju Samson. The Indian pacer celebrated Sanju’s phenomenal performances in a light-hearted manner.

“Paaji, justice mil gaya (Bro, you got justice),” Arshdeep Singh said while looking at the camera while standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Sanju Samson. Then, both of them shouted in celebration.

Social media users reacted to Arshdeep Singh’s viral video, which has already garnered more than 20 million views.

“For the first time, I’m feeling sad to get the trophy on time. Otherwise, we would have seen 50 more Reels,” wrote one of them.

“Brother, it’s your ninja technique to post 4-second reels for more views. I have seen the Reel 20 times while typing my comment,” posted another user.

Arshdeep Singh, known for regularly posting videos on social media, was asked after the match how many Instagram Reels he was planning to post. He said he planned to post 10 Reels.

However, his plans apparently didn’t work out. Paaji must have been busy partying with teammates. He managed to post only 7 Instagram Reels after the win.

Justice for Sanju Samson The “Justice for Sanju Samson” campaign was a long-running social media movement started by fans. They believed the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter was unfairly ignored by Indian selectors.

Supporters felt that, despite strong performances in the IPL and domestic cricket, Samson was often left out of the national team. When included in the team, he was often kept on the bench.

Whenever he was dropped from squads or replaced by players like Rishabh Pant or Ishan Kishan, the hashtag #JusticeForSanjuSamson would trend on social media. Fans argued that Samson’s talent was not being used properly. They claimed he was not given enough chances compared to other players.

The campaign gained strong support from Kerala, where Sanju Samson is a local hero. Many fans there affectionately call him “Chetta,” meaning elder brother. His supporters believed he was an underdog who deserved a fair opportunity to prove himself.

The comeback The story finally changed during the T20 World Cup 2026. Sanju Samson started the tournament on the bench. After losing to South Africa in the Super 8, India could not afford to lose any more matches.

As the management redesigned the team, Sanju Samson became a part of the plan. The 31-year-old turned out to be the deciding factor.

He scored an unbeaten 97 in the must-win game against the West Indies. He helped India chase down 195 by remaining at the crease from the start to the very end.

He followed it up with 89 runs in the semi-final against England. India put up a massive score of 253/7.