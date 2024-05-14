Justin Langer to succeed Rahul Dravid as India head coach? Former Aussie batter says ‘it would be fascinating…’
BCCI invites applications for India's head coach for a 3.5-year tenure. Current coach Rahul Dravid's tenure lasts till June 2024. Justin Langer shows interest in the India head coach role.
The BCCI formally invited applications for the post of India head coach late on Monday for a tenure of almost three and a half years from July to December 2027. Current head coach Rahul Dravid's term expired after last year's ODI World Cup, but he was given an extension till June 2024 in view of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies