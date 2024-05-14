The BCCI formally invited applications for the post of India head coach late on Monday for a tenure of almost three and a half years from July to December 2027. Current head coach Rahul Dravid's term expired after last year's ODI World Cup, but he was given an extension till June 2024 in view of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had clarified a few days ago that Rahul Dravid will have to apply for the post like any other application if he wants to continue coaching the Men in Blue. While there have been reports suggesting that Dravid may not be interested in another stint as head coach, a new name has just emerged in the race to take charge of India.

Former Australian coach Justin Langer has stated in an interview that he is curious about the role of India head coach. Speaking to Times of India, Langer said, In an interaction with Times of India, Langer said, “Well, I am curious. I've never ever thought about it. I have deep respect for any international coach because I understand the pressure, but coaching the Indian team would be an extraordinary role. From what I've seen with the amount of talent I've seen in this country, it would be fascinating."

What is BCCI's criteria for selecting next head coach?

BCCI has categorically stated that it is not willing to take the split coaching route taken by the Pakistan or English cricket boards, meaning the next India head coach will have to look after the Men in Blue in all three formats of the game.

According to the criteria published on its website, BCCI is looking for a coach who will ‘responsible for developing a world class Indian cricket team which delivers sustained success in all conditions and formats, inspiring current and future generations of cricketers and stakeholders with their approach to the game.’.

The new head coach should have played a minium of 30 Test or 50 ODI matches and should have been a coach of a full member Test playing nation for a period of minimum 2 years.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!