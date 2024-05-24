Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Justin Langer turns down India head coach position after Rahul's '1000 times more pressure, politics' advice

Justin Langer turns down India head coach position after Rahul's '1000 times more pressure, politics' advice

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Justin Langer, a potential candidate for Team India coach, opts out due to demanding nature of the role and intense pressure faced by the head coach compared to IPL coaches. Langer cites advice from KL Rahul about the pressure and politics involved in coaching India.

LSG coach Justin Langer during a press conference (PTI Photo)

Ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opened applications for the post of Team India coach, many names have popped up in the process. Reportedly, the BCCI approached prominent figures like Gautam Gambhir, Ricky Ponting, AB De Villiers, Stephen Fleming, and Justin Langer as potential candidates to replace Rahul Dravid. Dravid's tenure as head coach ended with last year's ODI World Cup, however, he was later given a short-term extension for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman unlikely as India's next Head Coach as BCCI seeks applications: Report

Now, Former Australian cricket team batter Justin Langer who was one of the names has now opted out of the race. Langer said that nature of the role is demanding and exhausting. Moreover, Langer also disclosed his conversation with KL Rahul who had told him how the 'politics and pressure' experienced by the head coach of Team India is thousand times more intense than that faced by any IPL coach. Langer is currently the head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) who finished at number 7 in the points table.

While speaking to BBC Stumped podcast, Langer said, "It would be an amazing job, I have [put myself out of contention]."

Also Read: 'Gautam Gambhir gets aggressive…': Wasim Akram on appointing KKR mentor as India head coach

He added, "I also know that it's an all-encompassing role, and having done it for four years with the Australian team, honestly, it's exhausting. And that's the Australian job!"

"I was talking to KL Rahul and he said, 'You know, if you think there's pressure and politics in an IPL team, multiply that by a thousand, [that's] coaching India. That was a good bit of advice, I guess."

Also Read: Team India's next head coach: BCCI turns to MS Dhoni to convince former NZ player to replace Rahul Dravid. Details here

Earlier on May 18, Langer also left a hint that he might be coaching Team India. When he was asked if the Indian board had approached him for taking on the mantle, he had said, “It would almost be the biggest job in cricket — being the head coach of the Indian cricket team," as quoted by news agency PTI. Further adding, he said, “One, because of the huge volume of cricket, the huge expectation. It would be a great challenge. It would be great fun and it would be a wonderful opportunity to win ICC titles."

Langer cited immense pressure and workload that comes along being an India coach, while adding that it has not been too long since he held a similar role with Australia. “But with all these things, the timing has got to be right. I did four or so years with the Australian cricket team. It is all encompassing. It is exhausting," said the 53-year-old. “Rahul Dravid will probably tell you the same thing and Ravi Shastri will probably tell you the same thing. The pressure on winning for the Indian team is massive," he said.

(With agency inputs)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!