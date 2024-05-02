The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) announced the 'Men in Blue' squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on 30 April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some have called it appropriate, while others could not agree with Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee. Few former players questioned appointing all-rounder Hardik Pandya as vice captain, while other showed their disappointment over Rinku Singh's exclusion.

Meanwhile, legendary cricketer 1983 World Cup winner K Srikkanth slammed the BCCI's selection committee for ignoring Ruturaj Gaikwad. He even compared Gaikwad with Shubman Gill and alleged favouritism.

Speaking in his Youtube channel, K Srikkanth said, "He (Ruturaj Gaikwad) scored more than 500 runs in 17 T20I innings. Also, he scored a century against Australia. Shubman Gill is out of form, but why is he selected in the team?"

He added, "Shubman Gill is the selectors' delight. He gets a chance even if he fails. He finds a place even if he fails in Test, ODIs, and T20s. There's too much favoritism in selection. The team selection is all about favoritism."

Gaikwad in IPL 2024: Looking at Gaikwad's performance in the IPL 2024, Gaikwad has scored 509 runs in 10 innings at an average of 63.63 and a strike rate of 146.68.

Srikkanth on Rinku Singh's exclusion: Not only Gaikwad, Srikkanth also expressed his anger over Rinku Singh not selected in the 15-man T20 World Cup squad for India.

Calling a rubbish decision, Srikkanth said, "This is rubbish, rubbish decision. Why do you need 4 spinners? All of them have to go? You have made the selection top please a few people and you have made Rinku Singh a scapegoat."

Ajit Agarkar on Rinku Singh's exclusion: On 2 May, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed a press conference. They tried to answer some tough questions related to Virat Kohli's strike rate, Hardik Pandya's vice-captaincy, KL Rahul's exclusion and Rinku Singh's not included in top 15 squad.

Answering a question on Rinku Singh, Agarkar said, "Rinku Singh exclusion was the toughest decision. It's got nothing to do with Rinku. We felt Rohit can have an extra spin option with two wrist spinners. He is in the reserves so that's how close he was."

India T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Reserve – Rinku Singh is on the list of reserves with Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

T20 World Cup 2024: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will commence in the USA and West Indies from 1 June. India is placed in Group A of the ICC tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA. India will take on Ireland in New York on 5 June, while clash with Pakistan on 9 June.

