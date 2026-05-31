Kagiso Rabada surpasses Bhuvneshwar Kumar to claim IPL 2026 Purple Cap

Gujarat Titans’ Kagiso Rabada claimed the IPL 2026 Purple Cap as the highest wicket-taker. The South African fast bowler reached 29 wickets during the high-voltage final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, pipping RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who finished with 28. Rabada’s timely strike not only boosted his tally but also underlined his big-match temperament in front of packed stands.
The decisive moment arrived in the 5.1 over of the RCB innings. Kagiso Rabada bowled a full ball outside off to Devdutt Padikkal. The RCB batter backed away and attempted an inside-out drive, but only carved it high towards third man. Arshad Khan ran to his left, nearly overran the ball, but settled beautifully to complete a fine reverse-cupped catch. Devdutt Padikkal departed by scoring just 1 run off 4 deliveries. With that dismissal, Rabada surged to 29 wickets for the season and locked up the Purple Cap.
Kagiso Rabada’s consistency throughout IPL 2026 was remarkable. Bowling 64.4 overs across 17 matches, he conceded 626 runs at an average of 21.58 and an economy of 9.68, with a best of 3/25. His raw pace and clever variations troubled batters on every surface. Playing alongside Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, Rabada formed a lethal new-ball and death-over partnership that powered GT’s campaign deep into the playoffs.
Kagiso Rabada of GT topped the wicket-taking charts with 29 wickets in 17 matches after bowling 64.4 overs and conceding 626 runs, recording a best of 3/25, an average of 21.58, economy of 9.68 and strike rate of 13.37. Close behind was Bhuvneshwar Kumar of RCB with 28 wickets in 16 matches from 63 overs for 501 runs, best figures of 4/23, average of 17.89, economy of 7.95 and strike rate of 13.50. Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals finished third with 25 wickets in 16 games after bowling 60 overs and leaking 559 runs at 9.31 economy. Rashid Khan of GT and Anshul Kamboj of Chennai Super Kings both picked up 21 wickets to share fourth and fifth spots, with Rashid bowling 53.4 overs for 494 runs and Kamboj sending down 50.2 overs for 530 runs.
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Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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