‘Kahani Khatam’: Irfan Pathan's scathing attack on Hardik Pandya after MI vs KKR clash
Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan questions Mumbai Indians' captaincy decisions in recent loss to KKR, highlighting skipper Hardik Pandya's errors. Pathan emphasizes the need for improvement in team unity and respect for the captain.
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have endured a horrendous season in the cash-rich league this year, winning just three of their 11 matches so far and looking unlikely to make the playoffs. In their most recent outing on Friday, MI were thrashed by 24 runs after being bowled out for 145.