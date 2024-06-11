‘I deeply regret…’: Pakistan's Kamran Akmal ‘truly sorry’ after Harbhajan Singh slams him for remarks on Sikhs
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has criticised former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal for his “racist comments" directed at star Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh.