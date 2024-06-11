Former Indian cricketer criticises former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal for racist comments on Arshdeep Singh during T20 World Cup match. Akmal apologized to Harbhajan Singh and Sikh community for his remarks, clarifying he did not intend to hurt anyone.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has criticised former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal for his "racist comments" directed at star Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Akmal faced backlash for his joke targeting Arshdeep Singh during Sunday's India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match. Later, on social media, Akmal apologised to the Sikh community and maintained that he never intended to hurt someone's emotions.

Kamran Akmal's comment on Arshdeep Singh During the thrilling match between India and Pakistan, Arshdeep was handed the final over to take the Indian cricket team to the finishing line. At that time, Akmal was part of a panel on ARY News analysing the cricket match for viewers. During the show, Akmal expressed fewer chances for Team India's victory; however, he mentioned that he would not undermine Arshdeep's capability. While commenting on Arshdeep's performance, his remark didn't sit well with people of the Sikh community.

“Kuch bhi ho sakta hai... 12 baj gaye hai (Anything can happen. It is already 12)," said Akmal while commenting on Arshdeep Singh during the show.

Harbhajan Singh criticises Akmal's comments While sharing the video clip of the show on social media, Harbhajan Singh lashed out at the former Pakistan cricketer and reminded him of the history of the Sikh religion.

"Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before you open your filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved your mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o'clock . Shame on you...Have some Gratitude," wrote Harbhajan Singh on X.

Akmal's apology Reacting to the controversy over his comments, Akmal apologised on social media and said his remarks never intended to hurt anyone.

"I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to @harbhajan_singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry," Akmal wrote on X.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match During the India vs. Pakistan match, the latter won the toss and chose to bat first. India performed miserably in the first innings, setting a small target of 119 runs. The team made a powerful comeback in the second innings, with bowlers taking the lead.

Bumrah (3/14) and Hardik Pandya (2/24) got crucial wickets of skipper Babar Azam (13), Fakhar Zaman (13), Shadab Khan (4), and Iftikhar Ahmed (5), keeping the pressure on Pakistan. With 18 runs needed in the final over, Naseem Shah (10*) tried to win it for Pakistan; however, Arshdeep Singh (1/31) made sure Pakistan fell short by six runs.

