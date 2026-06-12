Kane Williamson, New Zealand's World Test Championship-winning captain, announces retirement from international cricket

New Zealand's World Test Championship (WTC)-winning captain in 2021, Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect on Friday. The retirement of Williamson came after New Zealand's first Test loss to England during the Black Caps' ongoing tour of United Kingdom.

In the process, Williamson drew curtains to a 16-year long international that saw him represent the national team in 378 games, setting countless batting records and earning the respect and admiration of the cricketing world. The 35-year-old finishes as New Zealand’s all-time leading international run-scorer with 19,346 runs, including 48 centuries and six double-centuries.

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Williamson led New Zealand from 2016 to 2024 with his captaincy style being admired by many globally. During his time as national team skipper, Williamson led New Zealand to two ICC World Cup Finals, three semi-finals, and won the inaugural WTC in 2021.

“I’ve thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it’s become clear now is the right time. I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand," Williamson said in a statement.

“Continuing with anything less wouldn’t be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms. I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There’s a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team.

“It’s a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will continue to be dear to my heart,” added Williamson, one of the most respected cricketers around the world in his generation.

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Williamson’s retirement means he will play no further part in the New Zealand's Test tour of England, with a replacement player to be confirmed in due course, the New Zealand Cricket said.

Kane Williamson's records for New Zealand

Most international runs 19,346 Most international centuries 48 Most international double-centuries 6 Sixth most international appearances 378 Most Test runs 9515 Most Test centuries 33 Third most Test appearances 110 Fourth most ODI runs 7,256 Fourth most ODI centuries 14 Second most T20I runs 2575 Highest Test average 54.06 (minimum 20 games) Fourth most international catches 217

More achievements of Kane Williamson As far as his captaincy record is concerned, Williamson led New Zealand in 40 Tests, winning 22, losing 10 while eight in draws. In ODIs, Williamson led in 91 ODIs, winning 46 and losing in 40. One game ended in a tie while four ended in no results. He was awarded as the ICC Test Player of the Year and ICC Spirit of Cricket honour, both in 2019.

Williamson also took away the Player of the Tournament award in the 2019 World Cup, where New Zealand finished runners-up against England in a dramatic final. He won the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal four times in 2015-16, 2016-17, 2019 and 2020.

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