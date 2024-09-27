WATCH | Virat Kohli gets an unusual welcome in Kanpur: Ground staff member touches his feet; netizens say…

Virat Kohli is, without a doubt, one of the biggest cricketing sensations that India has ever had, and his stardom is most at display whenever the veteran batter takes the field to represent the country. Currently, Kohli is part of the Indian team that is playing against Bangladesh for the 2nd Test match at Kanpur's Green Park stadium. However, prior to the start of the crucial match, a ground staff member showcased his reverence for the veteran batter in a special way.