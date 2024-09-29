The 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh faced disruptions due to rain, with only 35 overs bowled on Day 1. Day 3 may also see delays, but some play is expected. India aims for a win to strengthen their World Test Championship position before facing New Zealand.

The 2nd Test match between India and Bangladesh has been marred by persistent rains, leading to only 35 overs being bowled on Day 1 and no play being conducted on the second day. However, more bad news may be in store for cricket fans with weathermen predicting rain to affect another day of play at Kanpur.

Kanpur weather report: As per Accuweather, there is a 59% of chance of rain during the morning on Sunday, suggesting that the start of Day 3 may be delayed. However, the weather may clear up during the afternoon, with the forecasters predicting only 25% chances of rainfall during the afternoon.

What happens if rain affects play on Day 3? Going by the current predictions, it seems like some cricket may be possible on Day 3 similar to the first day. However, with so much time lost during the first two days, the 2nd clash between India and Bangladesh is likely heading for a draw.

Although, Rohit Sharma and Co. would try their level best to get a result in this contest in order to improve their scales in the World Test Championship rankings. The Men in Blue currently rank 1st on the WTC table and would have required only 3 wins in their next 5 matches. Team India will next face off against New Zealand during a 2 match series at home.

India vs Bangladesh: Match so far Only 35 overs were played on the first day of the Test match, and both teams looked evenly matched, with the hosts holding a slight edge.

The day began brightly for India as pacer Akash Deep took the crucial wickets of Zakhir Hasan (0) and Shadman Islam (24 off 36 balls) to reduce the visitors to 29/2. However, a valiant 51-run partnership between skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque helped Bangladesh get back into the game. The partnership was eventually broken by Ravichandran Ashwin, who used his experience to remove Shanto for 31.