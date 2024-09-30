Kanpur weather report, India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Will rain once again play spoilsport on Day 4? Check full forecast

Only 35 overs were completed in the Test match between India and Bangladesh, with both teams evenly matched. Rain caused significant disruptions, but forecasts predict better weather, raising hopes for play on the final days as the match leans towards a draw.

30 Sep 2024
Kanpur: Groundsmen at the Green Park Stadium during the third day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kanpur, Sunday, Sep. 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI09_29_2024_000049B)
Kanpur: Groundsmen at the Green Park Stadium during the third day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kanpur, Sunday, Sep. 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI09_29_2024_000049B)(PTI)

The second Test between India and Bangladesh has been marred by rain, with play washed out on the second and third days of the match, and a truncated innings possible on the first day. As things stand, the match looks set to end in a draw, but fans could still get to see some action if the rain doesn't affect the next two days of the clash.

Also Read | Bangladesh announce squad for T20I series against India. Details here

Kanpur weather forecast Day 4:

According to Accuweather, there is only a 3% chance of rain throughout the day and the average temperature should hover around 33 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, conditions on day five may be even better with just a 1% chance of rain and a forecast average temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius.

Day 2 of the Test match was washed out due to incessant rain, while Day 3 was abandoned due to a wet outfield. The drainage system at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium had come under the spotlight after no play was possible on Day 3 despite no showers since the morning.

Also Read | Where’s all that money going?: BCCI slammed by people over ‘worst venue’ Kanpur

India vs Bangladesh summary so far:

Only 35 overs were played on the first day of the Test match, and both teams looked evenly matched, with the hosts holding a slight edge.

The day began brightly for India as pacer Akash Deep took the crucial wickets of Zakhir Hasan (0) and Shadman Islam (24 off 36 balls) to reduce the visitors to 29/2. However, a valiant 51-run partnership between skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque helped Bangladesh get back into the game. The partnership was eventually broken by Ravichandran Ashwin, who used his experience to remove Shanto for 31.

As things stand, Mominul Haque (40) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6) will take on the challenge of guiding their team to a comfortable total when play resumes in Kanpur.

