'Kapde bhi utaar de': Virat Kohli's gesture towards B'desh's Shanto goes viral

On Day 2 of the ongoing second Test in Mirpur against Bangladesh, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was seen sledging the Bangladesh openers for wasting time as the lights were getting dimmer.
In one incident, Kohli even gestured Najmul Hossain Shanto to remove his shirt as he was frustrated with the antics of Bangladesh batters. Shanto was then tying his shoelaces at the non-striker's end.
As per details, the incident took place after the fifth ball of the sixth over of Bangladesh's second innings after which the umpires called for stumps.
"Kapde bhi utaar de," Kohli said. Seeing Kohli's antics, even the commentators couldn't control their laughter.
India finished their innings on 314 on Day 2 and were at 45/4 on Day 3. India need only 100 runs to win. Currently, Axar Patel was batting at unbeaten 26 runs and Jaydev Unadkat was unbeaten with 3 runs. India won the first Test of the two-match series by 188 runs in Chattogram, and lead the series 1-0.
