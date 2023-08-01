comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 12:41:21
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.15 0%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 225.95 3.43%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 252.2 -5.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 646 0.3%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 611.4 -1.4%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Kapil Dev asks BCCI to buy chartered flights for Indian team; and this is not the first time
Back

Kapil Dev was asked whether India had the right board (BCCI) now, to which he replied that he wasn't sure. When the team performs exceptionally well, it appears to be the right board with nothing wrong, as per the veteran cricketer who spoke to The Week.

Dev also mentioned that the right board should strive for improvement. He referred to the ODI World Cup fixture, where India was scheduled to play 11 matches with extensive travelling involved. He wondered who had made such a fixture.

Kapil Dev expressed concern about how challenging it was to look after the team within India when they had to play in nine different places like Dharamshala, Bengaluru and Kolkata. He recounted that, when someone had asked him, he had suggested that if he were the board president, he would arrange chartered flights for the team to ease their travelling burden.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma deserves praise like MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar hails Mumbai Indians’ captain

His primary focus was on ensuring that the players give their best performance on the field, and he emphasised that the BCCI should take care of such things. 

This is not the first time

This is not the first time Kapil Dev spoke about the BCCI having chartered flights for the Indian cricket team. Back in 2017, he told The Times of India that the board should have private planes, given its substantial financial success.

He remarked that having its aircraft would have been beneficial five years ago. Additionally, he stated that he would love to witness some cricketers purchasing their aircraft in the future, drawing a comparison to top golfers in the US who own planes to save time.

Also Read: Retired at 18: Pakistani sensation Ayesha Naseem says goodbye to cricket; here's why

India’s World Cup-winning captain then highlighted that BCCI's ownership of planes would allow players to have sufficient rest between matches. He told TOI that he was confident that the board could manage the parking charges. He also noted that such a move would create around 20 jobs if the BCCI acquired a plane accommodating 30-40 passengers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 12:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout