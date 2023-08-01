Kapil Dev was asked whether India had the right board (BCCI) now, to which he replied that he wasn't sure. When the team performs exceptionally well, it appears to be the right board with nothing wrong, as per the veteran cricketer who spoke to The Week.

Dev also mentioned that the right board should strive for improvement. He referred to the ODI World Cup fixture, where India was scheduled to play 11 matches with extensive travelling involved. He wondered who had made such a fixture.

Kapil Dev expressed concern about how challenging it was to look after the team within India when they had to play in nine different places like Dharamshala, Bengaluru and Kolkata. He recounted that, when someone had asked him, he had suggested that if he were the board president, he would arrange chartered flights for the team to ease their travelling burden.

His primary focus was on ensuring that the players give their best performance on the field, and he emphasised that the BCCI should take care of such things.

This is not the first time

This is not the first time Kapil Dev spoke about the BCCI having chartered flights for the Indian cricket team. Back in 2017, he told The Times of India that the board should have private planes, given its substantial financial success.

He remarked that having its aircraft would have been beneficial five years ago. Additionally, he stated that he would love to witness some cricketers purchasing their aircraft in the future, drawing a comparison to top golfers in the US who own planes to save time.

India’s World Cup-winning captain then highlighted that BCCI's ownership of planes would allow players to have sufficient rest between matches. He told TOI that he was confident that the board could manage the parking charges. He also noted that such a move would create around 20 jobs if the BCCI acquired a plane accommodating 30-40 passengers.