Kapil Dev backs Pakistan players, blames it on ‘one man’s ego’: You’re killing young boys… | T20 World Cup 2026

Kapil Dev has expressed disappointment over Pakistan’s decision to boycott the India match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan were scheduled to face India in a Group A clash in Colombo on 15 February. But, its government has not allowed the team to play the match.

Speaking to Mid-day, Kapil Dev said he was surprised by the last-minute decision and felt sorry for the Pakistani players. He stressed that the cricketers should not suffer because of political decisions.

“I’m a little surprised that Pakistan pulled out at the last moment. I feel sorry for the Pakistan players. They have not committed any mistake here,” said India’s World Cup-winning captain.

Kapil also reflected on his own experiences of India–Pakistan cricket relations. He recalled making his Test debut in Faisalabad in 1978. According to him, the current situation feels similar to past periods of tension between the two countries.

The Second Indo-Pak War was in 1965, sparked by Pakistan's Operation Gibraltar. It was an attempt to incite an insurgency in Kashmir. The war ended with the Tashkent Declaration.

In 1971, the neighbouring countries got engaged in the Bangladesh Liberation War. Under the leadership of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, India won the war and helped form Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan did not engage in cricket. Nearly 17 years passed without a Test series between the two. Then, India visited Pakistan in 1978, when Kapil Dev made his debut.

According to Kapil Dev, such ups and downs have always been part of India–Pakistan cricket. While the present turmoil is not new, it is unfortunate for the players involved.

“Such things continue to happen. Politics is thy name. Cricket lovers will miss an Indo-Pak match, and we can’t do much about it,” he added.

‘You’re killing young boys…' Kapil Dev also took part in NDTV’s discussion on the topic.

“One man’s ego should not be bigger than the country. If one man thinks he can destroy Pakistan’s talent, ability and cricket, I think it’s wrong,” the cricket legend said.

“If the players say they don’t want to play, I can understand. Other people will come out, even the B team can come up (and play). But, if the board says you don’t play, then the reputation of the country goes down,” he said.

“If the country says, ‘You don’t play’, that’s an entirely-different story altogether,” he added.

While Kapil Dev said he was unaware of the ICC’s take at the moment, he admitted that things were ‘not looking very bright’ for Pakistan.