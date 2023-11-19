Kapil Dev claims BCCI ‘forgot’ to invite him to 2023 World Cup final

India's first World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev will not be present at the BCCI event which has been organised to commemorate all the captains who lifted the cup previously. Kapil Dev noted that he ‘was not invited to the event.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I wasn’t invited. They didn’t call me so I did not go. As simple as that. I wanted the whole ’83 team to be there with me but I guess due to the fact that it’s such a big event and people are so busy handling responsibilities, sometimes they forget," Dev can be heard saying in a video, which is available on social media.

Under Kapil Dev's leadership, India secured its first Cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In a stunning upset at Lord's, the Indian team bowled out the star-studded West Indies for 140 runs, triumphing in the 60-over format final. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How Netizens reacted

India scores 240 in 50 overs, Australia to bat India rode battling half-centuries by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to post 240 all out in exactly 50 overs against Australia in the final of the World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Pat Cummins's decision to field, primarily to avoid operating with a dewy ball in the night, bemused many but Australian bowlers, aided by some superb fielding, stifled their opposition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India captain Rohit Sharma had been playing tone-setting knocks in their batting template in the tournament and it was no different in the final despite the early loss of Shubman Gill.

Gill nearly edged the first ball he faced to the slip fielder but the opener did not linger much, pulling Mitchell Starc (3-55) to Adam Zampa at mid-on after making four.

Rohit smashed three sixes in his entertaining 47 but fell just before the end of powerplay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The opener stepped out against Glenn Maxwell but miscued his shot on the offside. Travis Head ran backwards from cover to take a tumbling catch to get rid of the India captain.

Kohli (54) hit Starc for three boundaries in a row but India slumped to 81-3 in the 11th over when Cummins dismissed Shreyas Iyer caught behind.

Kohli and Rahul (66) then combined in a dour rebuilding job even if it meant going 16.1 overs without a boundary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.