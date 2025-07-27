Kapil Dev jumps to Anshul Kamboj’s defence after rocky debut: ‘What do you expect, he should take 10 wickets?’

Former India captain Kapil Dev came out in support of debutant Anshul Kamboj who didn't have the best of outings during the first innings of 4th Test match between India and England. The right handed bowler was struck for 12 runs in his very first over in international cricket and didn't seem to have come out from that shock throughout the match.

While speaking on the sidelines of Professional Golf Tour of India schedule announcement, Kapil Dev backed the Indian pacer and asked that he should be judged on his potential and not just the performance in the debut match.

"What do you expect from a debutant, that he should take 10 wickets? You have to assess his potential. If he’s good enough, he will bounce back. Everyone is nervous when playing their first game. The result may not be ideal, but I believe the ability is there, and that’s more important," the former India captain stated.

Kapil Dev supports Shubman Gill: Meanwhile, Kapil Dev also lent his support behind this new look Indian team and captain Shubman Gill while noting that the team did not lose by a big margin in the Test match at Lord's.

“We lost despite being on the verge of victory, it’s not like we were completely outplayed. It’s a new team and they’re getting opportunities now. In the coming time, these same boys will return after winning many tournaments. It's just a new team. Any new team in the world takes time to adjust. There’s a new captain and he’ll have a lot to learn. I think this series will be a learning step” he stated

"Give him time. This is his first series, he will commit mistakes and there will be many positives over the period of time, he will learn. There is no problem if he is learning. There will be mistakes, but he is learning from his mistakes that is very important," the former cricketer added.